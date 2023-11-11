Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023

  • LGBTQ+
  • Various venues, Hong Kong
  • Recommended
Gay Games 9 Opening Ceremony
Photograph: Courtesy cc/wikicommons/Koji Kawano
Advertising

Time Out says

In October 2017, Hong Kong's amazing LGBTQI+ community lapped up a huge victory by winning the right to host the 11th Gay Games, making it the first time the quadrennial sports and cultural event has been hosted in Asia. 

Taking place from November 3 to 11, the nine-day inclusive event welcomes folks from all walks of life to take part in a series of sports as well as art and culture events. From trail running and dragon boat racing to dodgeball and mahjong, everyone is welcome to participate regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, or training level. There will also be three nights of music and performances at the Wonderland Main Stage in West Kowloon featuring artists and performers from all around the world, along with art exhibitions, after-dark cabaret shows, junk boat tours, and many more cultural activities to showcase Hong Kong's unique mix of culture and creativity. Registration for different events is now open, so sign up now!

Details

Event website:
www.gghk2023.com/en/
Address:
Various venues
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!