Gay Games 11 Hong Kong 2023

Time Out says

In October 2017, Hong Kong's amazing LGBTQI+ community lapped up a huge victory by winning the right to host the 11th Gay Games, making it the first time the quadrennial sports and cultural event has been hosted in Asia.

Taking place from November 3 to 11, the nine-day inclusive event welcomes folks from all walks of life to take part in a series of sports as well as art and culture events. From trail running and dragon boat racing to dodgeball and mahjong, everyone is welcome to participate regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnicity, or training level. There will also be three nights of music and performances at the Wonderland Main Stage in West Kowloon featuring artists and performers from all around the world, along with art exhibitions, after-dark cabaret shows, junk boat tours, and many more cultural activities to showcase Hong Kong's unique mix of culture and creativity. Registration for different events is now open, so sign up now!