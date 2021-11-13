Fighting for equal rights and legal protection against sexual orientation discrimination, the Hong Kong Pride Parade is one of the city's biggest annual LGBTQ+ events. Although the event has been suspended for the past two years due to political reasons and safety concerns, this year, the annual event is ready to make a comeback in the form of a colourful Rainbow Market!

Taking place on November 13 (12nn-8pm) under the theme of 'Stay in Love', the Rainbow Market will be divided into three zones: The Market Zone, which will feature around 30 booths by different businesses that support the LGBTQ+ community; the Stay in Love Zone, where there will be booths set up by sponsors, participating groups, and the official activity booths of Hong Kong Pride Parade; and last but certainly not least, the Pride Zone, where visitors will have plenty of photo ops at different rainbow art installations.

Admission to the Rainbow Market is free of charge, so everyone is welcome to join in on the fun. Pencil it in your diary folks, and show your love and support for the LGBTQ+ community this November!

For more info, head to hkpride.net or stay up to date with the latest news on Hong Kong Pride Parade's Facebook page this year.