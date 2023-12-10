Hong Kong
Pink Dot Hong Kong 2023

  • LGBTQ+
  • West Kowloon Art Park, West Kowloon
  • Recommended
  1. Pink Dot
  2. Pink Dot Hong Kong 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Pink Dot Pink Dot Hong Kong 2023
  3. Beautiful Bitchy Boys at Pink Dot Hong Kong 2023
    Photograph: Courtesy Pink Dot Hong Kong 2023Beautiful Bitchy Boys at Pink Dot Hong Kong 2023
Be there with us to love and support Hong Kong’s largest LGBTQIA+ carnival

Get your pink and green outfits ready – Pink Dot HK will soon be back for its ninth edition. Themed ‘Love Out Loud!’ for this year, Pink Dot is all about welcoming people of all gender identities and orientations. This year, the event will finally be returning to the outdoors since 2018, and will feature a range of artists supporting the event, including Hong Kong singers Andy Leung Chiu-fung and Jace, as well as participants and hosts from local reality shows Boyscation and Beautiful Bitchy Bros. Expect live music performances; over 70 market booths; sports, spiritual, and children’s zones; a pet area; and a Pink Bar serving up alcoholic drinks. Head on over to the West Kowloon Cultural District Art Park on Sunday, December 10 to wrap up the year by loving out loud.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
pinkdot.hk
Address:
West Kowloon Art Park
West Kowloon Cultural District, Tsim Sha Tsui
Hong Kong

Dates and times

