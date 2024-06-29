Time Out says

While it’s not quite a loud and rowdy party, Melody House of Food & Music gives back by donating $50 per head from this brunch event to Rainbow of Hong Kong, a non-profit that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the city. For an all-inclusive $688, diners can enjoy two and a half hours of free-flow wines and prosecco, sharing appetisers, and hearty mains such as Josper-grilled suckling pig. Best of all, music director Johnny Hiller will be spinning plenty of iconic gay anthems, so throw on your most extravagant rainbow fits.