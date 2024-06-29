Hong Kong
Pride Brunch at Melody

  • LGBTQ+
  • Melody House of Food and Music, Sai Ying Pun
Melody House of Food & Music
Photograph: Courtesy Nicholas Wong / Melody House of Food & Music
Time Out says

While it’s not quite a loud and rowdy party, Melody House of Food & Music gives back by donating $50 per head from this brunch event to Rainbow of Hong Kong, a non-profit that advocates for LGBTQ+ rights in the city. For an all-inclusive $688, diners can enjoy two and a half hours of free-flow wines and prosecco, sharing appetisers, and hearty mains such as Josper-grilled suckling pig. Best of all, music director Johnny Hiller will be spinning plenty of iconic gay anthems, so throw on your most extravagant rainbow fits. 

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Melody House of Food and Music
100 Third Street, Sai Ying Pun
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

