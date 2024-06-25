Hong Kong
Pride to Wed at Eaton HK

  • LGBTQ+
  • Eaton HK, Jordan
Pride to Wed at Eaton HK
Photograph: Courtesy Eaton HK
Time Out says

In an especially meaningful event for Hong Kong couples, Eaton HK is hosting a collective wedding ceremony with local same-sex wedding planning company Next Chapter LGBT. June 25 will see 10 queer couples officially register their marriages using legal registration services from overseas. These couples are all part of Hong Kong’s LGBTQIA+ community, from lesbian and gay to pansexual and transgender individuals. The progressive creative hub Eaton HK will take the opportunity to further jazz things up with a range of refreshments including rainbow cupcakes, jellies, egg rolls, and candies. Rocking up without knowing anyone there might feel like genuinely crashing a wedding, but hey, we’re an accepting bunch! Regardless of whether you’re there to attend, this wedding event is still a proud chapter for the acceptance of diverse sexual orientations and genders within Hong Kong society. 

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Eaton HK
380 Nathan Road, Jordan
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website
eatonhk@eatonworkshop.com

Dates and times

14:30Pride to WedEaton HK
