Shake the mid-week stress from your shoulders and let loose at The Trilogy’s recurring Wednesday party. Free entry, free canapés, and happy hour all night is a winning combination for a good bash in our books. The party is given a queer spin this month with drag performances – last week it was Miss Powers, who was featured on X Factor Australia, and the Power Men dance crew. This week, it’ll be the fierce Violette Blanche at hourly intervals through the night.