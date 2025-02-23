In celebration of the 140th anniversary of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, the major heritage thematic exhibition in Tai Kwun this year is based on Happy Valley. Tracing how this neighbourhood has evolved over the years, it looks at the interactions between the people and the environment that have ultimately shaped the Happy Valley of today.

From a swampy area called Wong Nai Chung Village that was almost chosen to become Victoria City, the de facto capital of colonial-era Hong Kong, to its unique standing now as the heart of horse racing in the city, Happy Valley is shown through the lens of land use, urbanisation, recreation, community building, and more. The neighbourhood is also special in that it has the solid presence of diverse communities and peoples, as evidenced by the places of worship and cemeteries dedicated to different cultures and religions that can be found here.

See film footage, historic photos, archival maps, and more bringing Happy Valley’s history to life, and have a poke at the interactive screen which highlights the area’s built and natural environment, intangible components, cultural diversity markers, and more by casting projections onto a large topographic model at the centre of the exhibition.