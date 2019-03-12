Hong Kong
Hong Kong Maritime Museum

  • Museums
  • Central
Time Out says

The former fishing island that is Hong Kong has a wonderfully rich maritime history and the Hong Kong Maritime Museum showcases how the city has developed through seafaring and illustrates how China, Asia and the West have contributed to the development of boats, ships, maritime exploration and trade and naval warfare. The harbourfront museum puts on rotating exhibitions including nature conservation and the history of typhoons in Hong Kong on top of their permanent exhibitions in the galleries. Visitors can discover a wealth of interesting trivia and have fun with interactive displays. Grab a coffee at Cafe 8 while you’re there, which employs staff with learning disabilities in support The Nesbitt Centre. 

Details

Address:
Central Pier 8
Central
Hong Kong
Contact:
www.hkmaritimemuseum.org
3713 2500
