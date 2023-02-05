Hong Kong
Timeout

2023 Best Choi’s: Minho Lucky Choi’s in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
  1. shinee minho
    Photograph: Shinee/Facebook
  2. shinee minho
    Photograph: Shinee/Facebook
Sing and dance along to your favourite songs at this fan-meeting

Calling all Shawols! Following the release of his solo album, Minho of the K-pop group Shinee will be coming to Hong Kong to hold his solo fan meeting, 2023 Best Choi’s: Minho Lucky Choi’s in Hong Kong. On February 5 at AsiaWorld-Summit, the fan-meeting will allow fans to watch Minho as he performs songs from his latest solo album Chase and catch other surprise events as well.

While all ticket holders will get to take home photo cards and posters, 30 attendees who purchase tickets costing $1580 will receive exclusive autographed photo cards and posters as additional gifts. Purchase your tickets for the fan meeting on Kktix and stay tuned to Kktix’s website a week prior to the event to find out how to get your hands on the exclusive gifts.

Details

Event website:
skn.kktix.cc/events/minhohk-2023?from=klook&spm=Event_Detail.CheckTickets&clickId=f84aa7bd45
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
$680/$1180/$1580

Dates and times

