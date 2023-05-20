Time Out says

Following BlackPink’s performance in Hong Kong, Korean music label YG Entertainment’s latest boy band, Treasure, will also be stopping in Hong Kong for their world tour. Taking place on May 20 at AsiaWorld-Expo, the concert will see the 10-member boy group hit the stage with powerful dance performances, heartfelt ballads, and more.



Those who hold valid early-bird Treasure fan club memberships from the Korean app Weverse will be able to purchase presale tickets on February 7 from 10am. Meanwhile, Live Nation members will get access to presale tickets on the following day, and tickets for the general public will be available starting February 9 on Cityline. Find more details about the concert on Live Nation’s website.