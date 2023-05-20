Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

2023 Treasure Tour: Hello in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
treasure
Photograph: Treasure/Facebook
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch the 10-member boy group as they hit the Hong Kong stage

Following BlackPink’s performance in Hong Kong, Korean music label YG Entertainment’s latest boy band, Treasure, will also be stopping in Hong Kong for their world tour. Taking place on May 20 at AsiaWorld-Expo, the concert will see the 10-member boy group hit the stage with powerful dance performances, heartfelt ballads, and more.

Those who hold valid early-bird Treasure fan club memberships from the Korean app Weverse will be able to purchase presale tickets on February 7 from 10am. Meanwhile, Live Nation members will get access to presale tickets on the following day, and tickets for the general public will be available starting February 9 on Cityline. Find more details about the concert on Live Nation’s website.

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!