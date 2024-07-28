2024 Keyland On: And On Asia Tour in Macau

Time Out says

After holding a concert of the same name in January this year, the most flamboyant member of South Korean K-pop group Shinee, Key, embarked upon his Asia tour, and Macau is soon to be one of his stops. Key has always been a unique performer within K-pop, with a distinctive timbre, flashy fashion, and sharp sense of humour. In recent years, he has moved more towards television entertainment, but there’s no doubt that he’ll still be amazing onstage, and fans can likely look forward to hearing tracks from his second Korean EP Good & Great, which was released last year. Tickets run from MOP$738 to $1,688.