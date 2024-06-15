Time Out says

NCT Dream, a subunit of South Korean boy band NCT, will be returning to Hong Kong with their brand-new world tour. Expect to hear hits from their latest EP Dream()scape, such as Icantfeelanything and the Fruit Ninja-themed Smoothie, as well as from their ISTJ album which was released in the latter half of 2023. The seven members will perform in Hong Kong for two nights before doing shows in three more Southeast Asian countries, and then bringing their tour to Latin America, the US, and Europe.

If you have an NCTzen Dream membership on Weverse, the special members pre-sale starts on April 30, while the Live Nation members' pre-sale starts on May 2. General sales will open to the public on May 3. Ticket prices range from $799 to $2,099 – VIP ticket holders will get early entry, access to the sound check party, exclusive merch like postcards and lanyards, as well as a dedicated lane for the merchandise stand.