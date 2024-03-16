Time Out says

After seven years away, K-pop heavyweights Shinee is finally making their way onto a Hong Kong stage again! Their Perfect Illumination tour began in June last year, where they started in Seoul and then toured various Japanese cities, before announcing that they will add Singapore and Hong Kong to their schedule, bringing the tour into 2024. As a seasoned quartet of performers, Shinee are renowned for their commanding stage presence and talents that transcend the usual idol group’s structured roles of vocalists, rappers, and dancers, so they’re bound to light up the stage on March 16. Leader Onew, who went on hiatus last June due to poor health, was unable to join the Seoul and Japan legs of the tour, though it’s uncertain yet if he will be performing in Hong Kong – fingers crossed!

Tickets run from $699 to $2,099 for the VIP package, which includes early entry and access to the soundcheck party, an exclusive merch counter, and more. If you’ve already registered on Weverse for the Shinee World Membership, the members pre-sale is on January 29, while the Live Nation members pre-sale is on January 30, and general sales begin on January 31 on cityline.com.