2NE1
Photograph: Courtesy YG Entertainment
  • Music
  • Hong Kong, Central

2NE1 Welcome Back 2024-2025 Asia Tour

You better ring the alarm

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Time Out says

We’re sure Blackjacks all over Hong Kong are in a frenzy right now! The second-generation K-pop queens will be doing an Asia tour as additional concerts for their 15th anniversary celebrations, and our city is first on their list. This tour is all the more momentous since the group has not been active as a full quartet since 2016, and have just announced earlier in July of this year that they will be reuniting.

After playing Hong Kong on December 8, CL, Sandara Park, Park Bom, and Minzy will then head to Singapore, Manila, Jakarta, and two other cities that have yet to be announced. Ticketing details and even the concert venue are not yet available at the time of writing, but we’ll be updating when we have more information.

Details

Address
Hong Kong
Hong Kong

Dates and times

2NE1 Welcome Back TourHong Kong 00:00
