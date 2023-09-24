Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

88rising’s Head In The Clouds in Guangzhou

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Guangzhou, Guangdong Province
  1. 88rising head in the clouds
    Photograph: 88rising/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. 88rising head in the clouds
    Photograph: 88rising/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. 88rising head in the clouds
    Photograph: 88rising/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /3
Advertising

Time Out says

Catch the American recording company’s first-ever music festival in China this September

American music recording company 88rising has become one of the most prominent record labels for Asian and Asian-American artists such as Joji, Rich Brian, and Niki, just to name a few. The company is also known for its annual music festival, Head In The Clouds, which features a large roster of the label’s artists like Higher Brothers, Warren Hue, Atarashi Gakko!, as well as hip-hop and R&B artists from various Asian countries who attended the festival as surprise guests, such as DPR Ian and DPR Live, Jackson Wang, CL, and many more. The festival was previously held in several Asian cities like Jakarta and Manila, and it will be heading to China this September! The recording company teased on their Instagram that the upcoming Head In The Clouds festival will be held in Guangzhou from September 23 to 24, but no further announcements have been made yet.

Stay tuned to this page for more updates to come.

Details

Event website:
hitcfestival.com/
Address:
Guangzhou
Guangzhou
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.