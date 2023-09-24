Time Out says

American music recording company 88rising has become one of the most prominent record labels for Asian and Asian-American artists such as Joji, Rich Brian, and Niki, just to name a few. The company is also known for its annual music festival, Head In The Clouds, which features a large roster of the label’s artists like Higher Brothers, Warren Hue, Atarashi Gakko!, as well as hip-hop and R&B artists from various Asian countries who attended the festival as surprise guests, such as DPR Ian and DPR Live, Jackson Wang, CL, and many more. The festival was previously held in several Asian cities like Jakarta and Manila, and it will be heading to China this September! The recording company teased on their Instagram that the upcoming Head In The Clouds festival will be held in Guangzhou from September 23 to 24, but no further announcements have been made yet.



Stay tuned to this page for more updates to come.