Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

A-Lin Chinese New Year Music Show at MGM

  • Music
  • Macau, Macau
A-Lin Chinese New Year Music Show at MGM
Photograph: Courtesy MGM Cotai
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The award-winning Taiwanese singer will be playing two nights in Macau

Straight on the heels of Bruno Mars’ one-off performance, MGM Cotai in Macau is once again hosting a live concert in their MGM Theatre. For two nights on February 12 and 13, Taiwanese singer A-Lin will be taking the stage with her powerful vocals. Several of her singles have been hit songs, including Lovelorn, Not Guilty, and Give Me a Reason to Forget, and just last July, she won the Best Mandarin Female Singer at the 34th Golden Melody Awards. Taking place on the third and fourth day of the Lunar New Year, A-Lin is sure to present a festive activity like no other. Tickets run from $588 to $1,688.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Macau
Macau
Macau

Dates and times

20:00A-Lin Chinese New Year Music Show at MGMMacau
20:00A-Lin Chinese New Year Music Show at MGMMacau
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.