A-Lin Chinese New Year Music Show at MGM

Straight on the heels of Bruno Mars’ one-off performance, MGM Cotai in Macau is once again hosting a live concert in their MGM Theatre. For two nights on February 12 and 13, Taiwanese singer A-Lin will be taking the stage with her powerful vocals. Several of her singles have been hit songs, including Lovelorn, Not Guilty, and Give Me a Reason to Forget, and just last July, she won the Best Mandarin Female Singer at the 34th Golden Melody Awards. Taking place on the third and fourth day of the Lunar New Year, A-Lin is sure to present a festive activity like no other. Tickets run from $588 to $1,688.