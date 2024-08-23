Time Out says

The arguably most handsome of Hong Kong’s Four Heavenly Kings is back on the Hong Kong Coliseum stage after being eight years away! Going by the setlist of his Amazing Kode world tour last year – and the fact that he named this tour Iconic – we might well be treated to some of Kwok’s most famous classic throwback dance numbers like I Love You Forever, Para Para Sakura, Generation Next, and more over 10 days. Tickets are priced from $580 to $1,280, with priority booking for BEA credit card holders opening from June 3 to 7. General sales have yet to be announced, so check back as we’ll update when we know more.