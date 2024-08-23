Hong Kong
Aaron Kwok Iconic World Tour 2024

  • Music
  • Hong Kong Coliseum, Hung Hom
Aaron Kwok concert in San Francisco
Photograph: Courtesy CC/Wikimedia Commons/Jansen ZhangAaron Kwok concert in San Francisco’s Nob Hill Masonic Center
See this Heavenly King do his iconic dance moves and hip thrusts over 10 days

The arguably most handsome of Hong Kong’s Four Heavenly Kings is back on the Hong Kong Coliseum stage after being eight years away! Going by the setlist of his Amazing Kode world tour last year – and the fact that he named this tour Iconic – we might well be treated to some of Kwok’s most famous classic throwback dance numbers like I Love You Forever, Para Para Sakura, Generation Next, and more over 10 days. Tickets are priced from $580 to $1,280, with priority booking for BEA credit card holders opening from June 3 to 7. General sales have yet to be announced, so check back as we’ll update when we know more.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Hong Kong Coliseum
Hung Hom
Hong Kong

