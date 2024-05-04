Hong Kong
Timeout

AB6IX ‘my one and only Abnew’ Fan Concert

  • Music
  • Southorn Stadium, Wan Chai
AB6IX my one and only Abnew concert
Photograph: Courtesy Brand New Music
This will be the first time the band has been to Hong Kong in five years

Straight off the back of their single Grab Me, the four-man band AB6IX embarked on a fan concert tour that will take them to our shores in May. The last time these guys were in town was during their debut year of 2019, so this is a great chance to see them live after five years. Tickets run from $880 to $1,680, and the highest tier guarantees access to either the fan sign, a group photo session, the soundcheck rehearsal, the high-five goodbye session, a signed polaroid, or a signed poster.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
Southorn Stadium
Wan Chai
Hong Kong

Dates and times

