Time Out says

Straight off the back of their single Grab Me, the four-man band AB6IX embarked on a fan concert tour that will take them to our shores in May. The last time these guys were in town was during their debut year of 2019, so this is a great chance to see them live after five years. Tickets run from $880 to $1,680, and the highest tier guarantees access to either the fan sign, a group photo session, the soundcheck rehearsal, the high-five goodbye session, a signed polaroid, or a signed poster.