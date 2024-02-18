Ado The First World Tour ‘Wish’ in Hong Kong

Time Out says

One of the hottest names right now on Japan’s music charts, Ado burst onto the scene three years ago with her hit track Usseewa, when she was merely 18 years old. In 2022, her song New Genesis was used as the theme track for One Piece Film: Red, and her star is only on the rise. Hong Kong fans of Ado’s powerful, aggressive vocals will be able to catch the soloist live in concert on February 18. Tickets are running from $780 to $1,080.