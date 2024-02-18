Hong Kong
Ado The First World Tour ‘Wish’ in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Ado Usseewa
Photograph: Courtesy Virgin
Did anyone else also jam out hard to ‘Gira Gira’?

One of the hottest names right now on Japan’s music charts, Ado burst onto the scene three years ago with her hit track Usseewa, when she was merely 18 years old. In 2022, her song New Genesis was used as the theme track for One Piece Film: Red, and her star is only on the rise. Hong Kong fans of Ado’s powerful, aggressive vocals will be able to catch the soloist live in concert on February 18. Tickets are running from $780 to $1,080.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

20:00Ado The First World Tour ‘Wish’AsiaWorld Expo
