Time Out says

Popular Korean hyperpop girl group aespa will be going on their world tour this year, and one of their many stops in Asia includes Hong Kong. Since their first world tour Hyper Line in 2023, the group has gone on to release their chart-topping My World EP, recorded theme songs for the Pokemon and Beyblade anime series, and been the first Korean pop act to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Let’s hope their setlist includes fan favourites such as Savage, Black Mamba, and Spicy. More details about aespa’s concert have yet to be released, but they have also been confirmed to be playing in Macau on September 21.