Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

aespa SYNK: Parallel Line Live Tour

  • Music
  • Hong Kong, Central
aespa parallel line tour hong kong
Photograph: Courtesy SM Entertainment
Advertising

Time Out says

This will be the South Korean hyperpop girl group’s second world tour

Popular Korean hyperpop girl group aespa will be going on their world tour this year, and one of their many stops in Asia includes Hong Kong. Since their first world tour Hyper Line in 2023, the group has gone on to release their chart-topping My World EP, recorded theme songs for the Pokemon and Beyblade anime series, and been the first Korean pop act to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival in New York. Let’s hope their setlist includes fan favourites such as Savage, Black Mamba, and Spicy. More details about aespa’s concert have yet to be released, but they have also been confirmed to be playing in Macau on September 21.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Dates and times

00:00aespa SYNK: Parallel Line Live TourHong Kong
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.