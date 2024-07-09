Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Aimer 3 nuits tour 2024 in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Aimer 3 nuits Concert
Photograph: Courtesy @aimer_0907_official / Instagram
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Mark your calendars for this July

Japanese singer and lyricist Aimer will be returning to Hong Kong after five years for a concert. Named ‘3 nuits’, or ‘three nights’ in French, the tour will be going to three major Asian cities, namely Shanghai, Taipei, and Hong Kong. Having started her musical career back in 2011, Aimer has plenty of hits, including the theme songs for several anime series such as Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and Bleach. Catch the singer’s signature husky vocals on July 9 – tickets are now on sale, ranging from $780 to $1,380.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.