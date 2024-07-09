Aimer 3 nuits tour 2024 in Hong Kong

Time Out says

Japanese singer and lyricist Aimer will be returning to Hong Kong after five years for a concert. Named ‘3 nuits’, or ‘three nights’ in French, the tour will be going to three major Asian cities, namely Shanghai, Taipei, and Hong Kong. Having started her musical career back in 2011, Aimer has plenty of hits, including the theme songs for several anime series such as Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and Bleach. Catch the singer’s signature husky vocals on July 9 – tickets are now on sale, ranging from $780 to $1,380.