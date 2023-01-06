Time Out says

Internationally-renowned electronic dance music DJ Alan Walker will be arriving to our shores as part of his Walkerverse tour. Performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on January 6, fans can revel through the night as Walker mans the deck by spinning out smash hits like Faded, Alone, The Spectre, and many more. But that’s not all. Hong Kong’s mega boy band Mirror has been invited to attend the concert as Walker’s special guests, where Walker has personally picked out specific tracks to perform with the boys!



Whether you’re a fan of Walker or Mirror, you definitely don’t want to miss this special collaboration between the two. Tickets start selling on December 9 on Cityline from 10am, so make sure to grab your tickets as soon as they’re live.