Following the release of his new album 12 Notes, Alec Benjamin has announced that he will be taking his massive North American tour further afield into Asian waters. After playing Singapore and Taipei, the singer-songwriter will be performing for one night in Hong Kong. We can’t wait to hear soulful tracks like Let Me Down Slowly, Water Fountain, and new works such as King Size Bed and Ways to Go performed live. Tickets run from $599 for marked seating to $799 for free standing, and are available on HK Ticketing.