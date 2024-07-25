Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Alec Benjamin: 12 Notes Tour in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • Kitty Woo Stadium, San Po Kong
Alec Benjamin: 12 Notes Tour
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The multi-platinum pop storyteller is playing Hong Kong for one night

Following the release of his new album 12 Notes, Alec Benjamin has announced that he will be taking his massive North American tour further afield into Asian waters. After playing Singapore and Taipei, the singer-songwriter will be performing for one night in Hong Kong. We can’t wait to hear soulful tracks like Let Me Down Slowly, Water Fountain, and new works such as King Size Bed and Ways to Go performed live. Tickets run from $599 for marked seating to $799 for free standing, and are available on HK Ticketing.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.alecbenjamin.com/
Address:
Kitty Woo Stadium
2 Tsat Po Street, San Po Kong, Wong Tai Sin
Hong Kong
999077

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.