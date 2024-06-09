Time Out says

Alexander 23, whose real name is Alexander Glantz, will be performing across five cities in Asia, starting with Hong Kong on June 9. Aside from putting out his own critically acclaimed tracks, the artist has also gone on tour with musicians such as Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo, John Mayer, and Lauv, and co-produced Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 u. Seeing him perform live is bound to present another level of appreciation for his musicality. Tickets are going from $399 to $899.