Alexander 23, whose real name is Alexander Glantz, will be performing across five cities in Asia, starting with Hong Kong on June 9. Aside from putting out his own critically acclaimed tracks, the artist has also gone on tour with musicians such as Alec Benjamin, Omar Apollo, John Mayer, and Lauv, and co-produced Olivia Rodrigo’s good 4 u. Seeing him perform live is bound to present another level of appreciation for his musicality. Tickets are going from $399 to $899.
Alexander 23 American Boy in Asia tour
Time Out says
Alexander will be kicking off his Asia tour in Hong Kong
Details
- Address:
- Kitty Woo Stadium
- 2 Tsat Po Street, San Po Kong, Wong Tai Sin
- Hong Kong
- 999077
- Contact:
- View Website
Dates and times
Discover Time Out original video