Hong Kong has always been a city that’s rich with culture of all sorts. When it comes to the music industry, there are so many varying genres that it would be hard to imagine some of them ever crossing paths. Well, the Also Festival 2022 does just that. From September 16 to 17, witness hip-hop music and Cantonese opera combined into one at the Sunbeam Theatre in North Point, a landmark institution in the city’s Cantonese opera industry. The festival will feature live performances from some of Hong Kong’s hottest hip-hop artists, such The Low Mays, Novel Friday, Luna Is A Bep and many more; fusing the worlds of hip-hop, digital art, and Cantonese opera together to create spellbinding performances that you won’t forget. Get your tickets for the shows here.