Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Also Festival 2022

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Sunbeam Theatre, North Point
  1. also music festival 2021
    Photograph: Keung's Dragon & Lion Dance Team/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. also music festival 2021
    Photograph: Keung's Dragon & Lion Dance Team/Facebook
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Hong Kong has always been a city that’s rich with culture of all sorts. When it comes to the music industry, there are so many varying genres that it would be hard to imagine some of them ever crossing paths. Well, the Also Festival 2022 does just that. From September 16 to 17, witness hip-hop music and Cantonese opera combined into one at the Sunbeam Theatre in North Point, a landmark institution in the city’s Cantonese opera industry. The festival will feature live performances from some of Hong Kong’s hottest hip-hop artists, such The Low Mays, Novel Friday, Luna Is A Bep and many more; fusing the worlds of hip-hop, digital art, and Cantonese opera together to create spellbinding performances that you won’t forget. Get your tickets for the shows here.

Details

Address:
Sunbeam Theatre
423 King's Rd
North Point
Hong Kong
Price:
$680, $888, $1,280
Opening hours:
7.30pm-late

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    An email you'll actually love

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Time Out magazine

    Site Map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.