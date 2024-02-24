Amber Lui ‘No More Sad Songs’ World Tour

Time Out says

Pop artist Amber Liu – who began her musical career as a member of the K-pop girl group f(x) – has just announced Asia dates for her ‘No More Sad Songs’ world tour. She will be taking the Rotunda 3 stage in KITEC on February 24, 2024 before moving on to mainland China, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. Fans can expect to jam along to tracks such as ILY, No More Sad Songs, Can’t Go Yet, Easier, Harder, and other hits from her EPs. Presale for Live Nation members begins on December 2 at 2pm, while general sales will go live on December 8. Tickets cost $799 and VIP packages will cost $1,799, which include access to soundcheck, a photo op with Amber, and a signed poster.