Whitney is no longer with us, but her voice will forever remain in our hearts (and karaoke lounges) across the world. Thanks to the Whitney Houston Hologram Tour, a whole new demographic of Hong Kong fans will soon be able to experience for themselves the songs which defined a generation.
For two nights only on September 16 and 17, KITEC will play host to a full live band, choreographed dancers, back-up singers, and a holographic version of the Grammy-winning icon. Expect to be treated to a selection of Whitney’s greatest hits, including I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), My Love Is Your Love, The Greatest Love of All, Run to You, and, of course, the quintessential I Will Always Love You. If you happen to see Gen X-ers and millennials in tears at the concert, please don’t be alarmed.
Tickets are selling for $680 to $780 on HK Ticketing.