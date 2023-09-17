Hong Kong
An Evening With Whitney – The Hologram Concert in Hong Kong

  • Music
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
An Evening with Whitney hologram concert is coming to Hong Kong
Catch the queen on stage again at her hologram tour

Whitney is no longer with us, but her voice will forever remain in our hearts (and karaoke lounges) across the world. Thanks to the Whitney Houston Hologram Tour, a whole new demographic of Hong Kong fans will soon be able to experience for themselves the songs which defined a generation. 

For two nights only on September 16 and 17, KITEC will play host to a full live band, choreographed dancers, back-up singers, and a holographic version of the Grammy-winning icon. Expect to be treated to a selection of Whitney’s greatest hits, including I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me), My Love Is Your Love, The Greatest Love of All, Run to You, and, of course, the quintessential I Will Always Love You. If you happen to see Gen X-ers and millennials in tears at the concert, please don’t be alarmed. 

Tickets are selling for $680 to $780 on HK Ticketing.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
www.gmusichk.com/#event&HVE8C8vjOy50QOXhTQsi75XJ1nM
Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Price:
$680-780

Dates and times

20:30An Evening With Whitney – The Hologram Concert in Hong KongKITEC $680-780
