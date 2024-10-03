Subscribe
Andrew Tuason Orchestra
Photograph: Courtesy Leisure and Cultural Services Department
  • Music
  • Hong Kong City Hall, Central

Andrew Tuason Orchestra: Percy Faith and Henry Mancini tribute concert

Enjoy 40 classic film songs composed or arranged by Percy Faith and Henry Mancini

Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Helmed by local musician Andrew Tuason, the orchestra will perform 40 classic film songs composed or arranged by Percy Faith and Henry Mancini, as a tribute to the two celebrated composers. The first night of the concert will be dedicated to Faith, playing his works from films such as A Summer Place, Doctor Zhivago, The Sound of Music, Gone with the Wind, and more. The second concert will then focus on Mancini’s music, featuring familiar tunes from films like The Pink Panther, Charade, and Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. Tickets range from $220 to $420.

Hong Kong City Hall
5 Edinburgh Pl
Central
Hong Kong

