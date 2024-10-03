Time Out says

This tour comes after her previous collaborations with South Korean acts Seventeen and Minnie from (G)I-dle

Platinum British singer Anne-Marie has just announced that she’ll be embarking on an Asia tour this September and October, playing in Osaka, Manila, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Taipei. We love her brand of musical authenticity that deals with highly personal subject matters like body image issues, cheating in relationships, and gender-free love, and we can’t wait to experience it live.

Tickets run from $699 to $799, with the $799 tier split into either seated or standing. The presale for Live Nation members will begin at 3pm on May 23, while general public sales will be released on May 24.