Hong Kong
Anson Lo The Stage In My Sight Solo Concert 2023

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
anson lo
Photograph: Facebook/Anson Lo
The Cantopop boy group member will be performing for three days in his solo concert

This summer, members Jer, Anson Lo, Keung To, Edan, along with Anson Lo of the mega-popular Cantopop boy group Mirror are all going to be holding solo concerts. While concert dates for the other three members have yet to be announced, Anson will be performing for three nights at AsiaWorld-Expo from July 23 to 25. Members of Mirror’s official fanclub, Miro, will get to enjoy an exclusive concert on July 23; whereas the general public will get to watch the Cantopop star perform on July 24 and 25.

Tickets to Anson’s concert will go on sale from June 5 on HKTicketing. Stay tuned to this page for further announcements on the solo concerts of the other Mirror members.

Details

Event website:
premier.hkticketing.com/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

