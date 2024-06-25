Hong Kong
Atarashii Gakko! World Tour

  • Music, Pop
  • MacPherson Stadium, Mong Kok
Atarashii Gakko! world tour in Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy KC Slagle / Live Nation
This high-energy group are bringing their funky antics back to Hong Kong

New-gen Japanese pop group Atarashii Gakko! are coming back to Hong Kong after capturing eyes and hearts during their relentlessly energetic set at last year’s Clockenflap music festival. Performing in Asia on their world tour, the four young women will be touring across Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore.

If our previous encounters with their music was anything to go by, then we can expect to see high-octane dance moves, head banging, and their arresting blend of pop, Showa-era kayokyoku, rap, and punk music – all performed while dressed in the band’s signature seifuku uniforms. We absolutely cannot wait.

Tickets run from $680 to $980, and a pre-sale for Live Nation members will begin on April 2 while general sales start on April 3.

Catharina Cheung
Catharina Cheung

Details

MacPherson Stadium
38 Nelson Street
Mong Kok
Hong Kong
View Website
macstadium@hkpa.hk
Mong Kok MTR, exit E2.

Dates and times

