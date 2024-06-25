Time Out says

New-gen Japanese pop group Atarashii Gakko! are coming back to Hong Kong after capturing eyes and hearts during their relentlessly energetic set at last year’s Clockenflap music festival. Performing in Asia on their world tour, the four young women will be touring across Bangkok, Hong Kong, Taipei, and Singapore.

If our previous encounters with their music was anything to go by, then we can expect to see high-octane dance moves, head banging, and their arresting blend of pop, Showa-era kayokyoku, rap, and punk music – all performed while dressed in the band’s signature seifuku uniforms. We absolutely cannot wait.

Tickets run from $680 to $980, and a pre-sale for Live Nation members will begin on April 2 while general sales start on April 3.