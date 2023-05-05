Hong Kong
AXA X Wonderland: Space Music Festival

  • Music, Music festivals
  • West Kowloon Cultural District, West Kowloon
Space Music Festival
Photograph: Courtesy Space Music Festival
West Kowloon Cultural District will play host to AXA X Wonderland’s Space Music Festival on April 30, May 1, and 5. In addition to local musicians and artists, the festival will also feature artists from neighbouring countries such as China, Taiwan, and Korea to perform. On April 30, festival-goers can catch an all-female lineup with artists such as K-pop star Hyuna, local girl group Lolly Talk, and Macanese DJ-sister duo Namxsis. Taiwanese artists like singer-songwriter Crowd Lu, R&B artist J.Sheon, pop star Jocelyn 9.4.0, and more will make their appearance on the following day (May 1); while high-energy musicians such as Red from Ching G Squad, Tiab, Tyson Yoshi will wrap the festival up on May 5. Purchase your tickets for the festival on Kktix.

Details

Event website:
tix-get-go.kktix.cc/
Address:
West Kowloon Cultural District
West Kowloon
Hong Kong

Dates and times

