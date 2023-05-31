Time Out says

Consisting of members Su-metal, Moa-metal, and Momometal, Japanese metal group BabyMetal are considered as the pioneers of kawaii-metal, a unique genre that blends Japanese pop together with heavy metal elements. Don’t be fooled by their adorable idol-like appearance – these girls know how to rock the socks off a crowd!



As part of their upcoming Asia and Australia Tour, BabyMetal will be performing in Hong Kong on May 31, where they’ll tear up the stage at AsiaWorld-Expo with tracks from their latest album, The Other One, along with high-energy anthems like Headbangya!!, Gimme Chocolate!!, and Road of Resistance. Better start practising those mosh moves.



Tickets to BabyMetal’s concert will be released on HKTicketing by April 25, visit AsiaWorld-Expo’s website for more information.