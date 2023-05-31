Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

BabyMetal World Tour 2023 in Hong Kong

  • Music, Punk and metal
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
babymetal
Photograph: Instagram/@babymetal_official
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

The kawaii-metal group are performing in the city for the first time

Consisting of members Su-metal, Moa-metal, and Momometal, Japanese metal group BabyMetal are considered as the pioneers of kawaii-metal, a unique genre that blends Japanese pop together with heavy metal elements. Don’t be fooled by their adorable idol-like appearance – these girls know how to rock the socks off a crowd!

As part of their upcoming Asia and Australia Tour, BabyMetal will be performing in Hong Kong on May 31, where they’ll tear up the stage at AsiaWorld-Expo with tracks from their latest album, The Other One, along with high-energy anthems like Headbangya!!, Gimme Chocolate!!, and Road of Resistance. Better start practising those mosh moves.

Tickets to BabyMetal’s concert will be released on HKTicketing by April 25, visit AsiaWorld-Expo’s website for more information.

Details

Event website:
www.asiaworld-expo.com/en-us/whats-on/upcoming-events/events/babymetal/
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Price:
$880/$1180/$1480

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!