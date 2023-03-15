Time Out says

Since their debut in the early 90s, the Backstreet Boys have been one of the most iconic boy bands and have won crowds over with their iconic hits like I Want It That Way and Shape of My Heart. Calling all 90s kids! If you want to catch AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin, and Brian as they perform their greatest hits, they’ll be performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on March 14 and 15.



If you’re a huge fan of the boy band, grab the opportunity for a meet-and-greet experience. Splurge on a VIP upgrade (+$5000) for their tickets, which include an individual photo opportunity with the band, as well as a commemorative meet-and-greet laminate to take home.



Those who hold valid Backstreet Boy fan memberships will be able to purchase presale tickets on February 13 from 2pm on Live Nation’s website. Meanwhile, Live Nation members will get access to presale tickets on February 14 at 2pm, and tickets for the general public will be released on the following day. Find more details about the concert on Live Nation’s website.