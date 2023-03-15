Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
backstreet boys
Photograph: Facebook/Backstreet Boys
Advertising

Time Out says

Backstreet’s back, alright!

Since their debut in the early 90s, the Backstreet Boys have been one of the most iconic boy bands and have won crowds over with their iconic hits like I Want It That Way and Shape of My Heart. Calling all 90s kids! If you want to catch AJ, Howie, Nick, Kevin, and Brian as they perform their greatest hits, they’ll be performing at AsiaWorld-Expo on March 14 and 15.

If you’re a huge fan of the boy band, grab the opportunity for a meet-and-greet experience. Splurge on a VIP upgrade (+$5000) for their tickets, which include an individual photo opportunity with the band, as well as a commemorative meet-and-greet laminate to take home.

Those who hold valid Backstreet Boy fan memberships will be able to purchase presale tickets on February 13 from 2pm on Live Nation’s website. Meanwhile, Live Nation members will get access to presale tickets on February 14 at 2pm, and tickets for the general public will be released on the following day. Find more details about the concert on Live Nation’s website.

Details

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

The best things in life are free.

Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!