EXO member Baekhyun will be in Hong Kong for his Lonsdaleite Asia tour. His initial schedule only accounted for two days in the city, but the responses from his fans have been so overwhelming that they have now added an extra date to the concert set – these extra tickets are going on sale on April 10. Tickets range from $899 to $2,099, and while all ticket tiers will receive a photocard of unreleased Baekhyun images, VIP ticket holders will also get to attend the soundcheck and the send-off session.