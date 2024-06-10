Hong Kong
Baekhyun Asia Tour ‘Lonsdaleite’

  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Baekhyun Lonsdaleite tour
Photograph: Courtesy INB100
Baekhyun has added extra dates to the Hong Kong leg of his tour

EXO member Baekhyun will be in Hong Kong for his Lonsdaleite Asia tour. His initial schedule only accounted for two days in the city, but the responses from his fans have been so overwhelming that they have now added an extra date to the concert set – these extra tickets are going on sale on April 10. Tickets range from $899 to $2,099, and while all ticket tiers will receive a photocard of unreleased Baekhyun images, VIP ticket holders will also get to attend the soundcheck and the send-off session.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Event website:
asiaworld-expo.kktix.cc/events/baekhyunhk2024
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

