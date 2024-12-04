Subscribe
Search
Worldwide
Fujii Kaze Asia world tour concert 2024
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
  • Music, Rock and indie
  • AsiaWorld Arena, Chek Lap Kok
  • Recommended

Best of Fujii Kaze 2020-2024 Asia Tour

We’ll be seeing the indie rock and neo soul artist again at the end of this year

Buy ticket
Catharina Cheung
Written by Catharina Cheung
Section Editor
Advertising

Time Out says

The brilliantly talented Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze is returning to play in Hong Kong after hitting up Hong Kong Baptist University for an intimate auditorium show on his first world tour last year. This time, he is happily scaling things up to arena and stadium scale, following on from his ‘Feelin’ Good’ two-day live shows in Japan.

Kicking off in Singapore on October 26, Fujii will be rocking things up in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta, and Hong Kong, before heading on to Manila, Seoul, and more cities to be announced. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 4! Tickets for Fujii Kaze’s concert at the AsiaWorld-Arena will start at $699 – check back for updates on when they’ll be released.

Details

Address
AsiaWorld Arena
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like
Back to Top

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.