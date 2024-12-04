The brilliantly talented Japanese singer-songwriter Fujii Kaze is returning to play in Hong Kong after hitting up Hong Kong Baptist University for an intimate auditorium show on his first world tour last year. This time, he is happily scaling things up to arena and stadium scale, following on from his ‘Feelin’ Good’ two-day live shows in Japan.

Kicking off in Singapore on October 26, Fujii will be rocking things up in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Taipei, Jakarta, and Hong Kong, before heading on to Manila, Seoul, and more cities to be announced. Mark your calendars for Wednesday, December 4! Tickets for Fujii Kaze’s concert at the AsiaWorld-Arena will start at $699 – check back for updates on when they’ll be released.