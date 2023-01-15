Hong Kong
Blackpink World Tour “Born Pink” in Hong Kong

  • Music, Pop
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
blackpink
Photograph: Facebook/Blackpink
Witness K-pop’s hottest girl group at Asia World Expo

Calling all blinks, Blackpink is currently on a world tour to promote their comeback album Born Pink, and they’re stopping by Hong Kong to perform from January 13 to 15! If you want to witness the girls as they perform hit tracks like Kill This Love, Boombayah, Ddu-du Ddu-du as well as their newest songs Pink Venom and Shut Down, then be sure to get tickets as soon as they’re out. Those who hold valid early bird Blink memberships from Korean app Weverse will be able to purchase presale tickets on November 21 from 10am, while regular Blink members will get exclusive access to ticket sales at 11am. 

On the following day, Live Nation members will get access to presale tickets on November 22 from 10am, whereas general public tickets will be available on November 23 on Cityline from 10am onwards.   

Stay tuned to Live Nation’s website to get your hands on tickets and find more details about the event here.

Details

Event website:
www.livenation.hk/en/artist-blackpink-1239361
Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong

Dates and times

