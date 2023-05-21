Hong Kong
Blackpink World Tour “Born Pink” in Macao

  • Music, Pop
  • Galaxy Macau, Cotai
blackpink
Photograph: Facebook/Blackpink
Time Out says

Catch the mega popular girl group at Galaxy Arena

If you missed the opportunity to see K-pop girl group BlackPink live on stage at AsiaWorld-Expo in January, now’s your chance. As part of their ongoing Born Pink world tour; Jennie, Rose, Lisa, and Jisoo are set to perform at Galaxy Arena in Macao from May 20 to 21, where they’ll be performing all of their classic hits, as well as new favourites. Those who hold valid Blink memberships on Korean app Weverse will be able to purchase presale tickets on March 4 from 10am on Galaxy Arena’s website, while members of the public can get their tickets from 10am onwards on March 5.

Details

Dates and times

