Catch this ‘talent that comes once in a lifetime’ for yourself in an intimate performance

Vocalist legend Lisa Fischer will be singing to a select audience for just a handful of nights, in one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive and intimate music venues. Her single ‘How Can I Ease The Pain’ from her debut album So Intense had won Fischer a Grammy in 1992, and her star shot even further with her appearance in the lauded documentary 20 Feet from Stardom. Now, Fischer is bringing her bold, beautiful vocals to our city from October 4 to 7.

Café Carlyle, the landmark jewel situated within private members’ club Carlyle & Co., will be hosting this musical star. A small number of tickets will be available on an enquiry basis to the public, so get in touch ASAP or start ringing up your friends who are members.