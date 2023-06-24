Time Out says

World-renowned Japanese composer and conductor Joe Hisashi will be returning to Hong Kong to perform with the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra for three shows at Hong Kong Cultural Centre this June. On June 22 to 24, Joe will premiere Symphony no. 2, Woman, and the Princess Mononoke Symphonic Suite for the first time in Hong Kong.



This concert was originally scheduled to take place during 2021, but was cancelled due to the pandemic. Those who purchased tickets to the concert in 2021 will get priority access to purchase their tickets on May 18, they will receive an email which contains a link to purchase a maximum of two tickets.



To purchase general admission tickets to Joe Hisashi’s concerts, patrons will need to apply for the ticket ballot on Urbtix which begins on May 22 at 10am and commences on May 24 at 8pm. All successful applicants will receive a confirmation email with a registration reference number, and they can check Urbtix’s website from May 29 onwards to see if their application is successful. If so, applicants will have from 10am to 6pm on June 1 to purchase their tickets, or they will be put on a waiting list which follows the sequence of the ballot results on June 5. Visit Hong Kong Philharmonic’s website for more information.