Cellomania: Aurélien Pascal Plays Prokofiev

Award-winning cellist Aurélien Pascal will perform for two captivating programmes at this year’s French May Arts Festival. Celebrated for his unparalleled virtuosity and intuitive musicality, Pascal is a prizewinner at the Queen Elisabeth and Emanuel Feuermann competitions, and was named ‘Révélation Soliste Instrumental’ at the 2023 Victoires de la Musique Classique.

On May 11, Pascal will join forces with Hong Kong Sinfonietta and conductor Chuang Tung-chieh at the Hong Kong City Hall to present Prokofiev’s enthralling Sinfonia Concertante. The orchestra will also perform Prokofiev’s Symphony No 5 and the Asian premiere of Helvi Leiviskä’s Intermezzo for Small Orchestra on the same evening.

Apart from the concert with the orchestra, Pascal will also deliver a recital, ‘Good Music @ The Fringe: Aurélien Pascal – Cello Treats’, at The Fringe Club Dairy on May 9, where he and Hong Kong pianist Colleen Lee will perform a folk-inspired programme featuring the works of Brahms, Sarasate, Schumann, and more.