K-drama fans and Arohas, listen up! Actor and K-pop band Astro member Cha Eun-woo will soon be coming to Hong Kong for a show and fanmeet. This event marks the first time this multi-talented South Korean celebrity returns to our city to perform in five years, so don’t miss your chance to see Cha in the flesh. Fans will get to watch his live performances, engage in open conversations with their idol, as well as enjoy exclusive benefits depending on their ticket tier. All attendees will receive photocards and possibly also get signed posters and signed merchandise sets – there are set amounts that will be given out at random. Meanwhile, VVIPs can also access the greeting and goodbye sessions, as well as sound check. Tickets run from $788 to $1,788, and will open for sale at 10am on April 12, so make sure you set a calendar alert!