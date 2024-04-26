Hong Kong
Cha Eun-woo 2024 Just One 10 Minute ‘Mystery Elevator’ show

  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Cha Eun-woo 2024 Just One 10 Minute ‘Mystery Elevator’
Photograph: Courtesy Fantagio
Buy ticket
The singer and actor is taking to Hong Kong’s stage later this month

K-drama fans and Arohas, listen up! Actor and K-pop band Astro member Cha Eun-woo will soon be coming to Hong Kong for a show and fanmeet. This event marks the first time this multi-talented South Korean celebrity returns to our city to perform in five years, so don’t miss your chance to see Cha in the flesh. Fans will get to watch his live performances, engage in open conversations with their idol, as well as enjoy exclusive benefits depending on their ticket tier. All attendees will receive photocards and possibly also get signed posters and signed merchandise sets – there are set amounts that will be given out at random. Meanwhile, VVIPs can also access the greeting and goodbye sessions, as well as sound check. Tickets run from $788 to $1,788, and will open for sale at 10am on April 12, so make sure you set a calendar alert!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
Dates and times

20:00Cha Eun-woo Just One 10 Minute ‘Mystery Elevator’AsiaWorld Expo
