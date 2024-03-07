Trilingual rapper and singer-songwriter Chanmina will be embarking on her first ever Asia tour, which will kick off in Seoul before coming to Hong Kong. We love seeing Gen Z talents rise up and Chanmina is a rare diamond indeed. Hopefully, she’ll be performing some of most famous tracks including Never Grow Up, Don’t Go, Mirror, and Fxxker. Tickets are on sale from $699 to $1,199.
Chanmina ‘Area of Diamond 2’ tour
Chanmina is a trilingual beast of a rapper and singer
