Hong Kong
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Chanmina ‘Area of Diamond 2’ tour

  • Music
  • KITEC, Kowloon Bay
Chanmina ‘Area of Diamond 2’ tour
Photograph: Courtesy Live Nation
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Chanmina is a trilingual beast of a rapper and singer

Trilingual rapper and singer-songwriter Chanmina will be embarking on her first ever Asia tour, which will kick off in Seoul before coming to Hong Kong. We love seeing Gen Z talents rise up and Chanmina is a rare diamond indeed. Hopefully, she’ll be performing some of most famous tracks including Never Grow Up, Don’t Go, Mirror, and Fxxker. Tickets are on sale from $699 to $1,199.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
KITEC
1 Trademart Drive
Kowloon Bay
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

20:00Chanmina ‘Area of Diamond 2’KITEC
Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

An email you'll actually love

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Time Out magazine

Site Map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.