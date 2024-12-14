If you missed seeing Charlie Puth when he played in Hong Kong last October, then perk up now! Hongkongers can simply hop on a ferry ride to see the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter on stage in Macau at the end of this year.

The multi-platinum hitmaker has had some absolute bangers over the years such as Attention, We Don’t Talk Anymore, See You Again, and Left and Right, so concertgoers will be in for a real treat. Puth is also currently working on his fourth studio album, and we’re praying he’ll play a sneak peek or two!

Tickets run from $588 to $1,688, and there are also two VIP experiences that can be tacked on at an additional cost. The Learn Something New experience costs $1,400 and includes access to a pre-show Q&A with Puth himself, a VIP-exclusive merch item, VIP-exclusive prints and laminate, and a dedicated merch lane. On the other hand, the Fast Track VIP add-on is $720 and will get you all the above merch benefits without the meeting with the singer.