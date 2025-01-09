Hong Kong
Timeout

Cigarettes After Sex Asia Tour

  • Music
  • AsiaWorld Expo, Chek Lap Kok
Cigarettes After Sex
Photograph: Courtesy Ebru Yildiz / Partisan Records
Check back for ticketing details as they’re released

Following the announcement that their new LP X’s will be dropping on July 12, Cigarettes After Sex will also be going on a world tour that will extend into 2025. The band’s slowcore, raw, pop sound is gradually drawing from slow dance inspiration from the 70s and 80s. Their music has always been easy to sink into with a sensuality that has become part of their signature sound. As the trio will only arrive in town on tour early next year, ticketing details have yet to be announced, but check back for updates!

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Details

Address:
AsiaWorld Expo
Cheong Wing Rd, Chek Lap Kok
Lantau Island
Hong Kong
Contact:
View Website

Dates and times

