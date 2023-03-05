Hong Kong
Clockenflap 2021 (CANCELLED)

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
  • Recommended
Clockenflap
Photograph: Courtesy Clockenflap
Time Out says

It looks like the city’s music lovers will be waiting another year for Clockenflap’s return. The global live music industry has been particularly hard-hit by the impacts of COVID-19, so it comes as no surprise that the organizers behind the iconic international music and arts festival have had to postpone Clockenflap’s return until 2022. Details for Clockenflap 2022 are yet to be confirmed – but watch this space! In the meantime, you’ll have even more time to plan out your festival fits!

Details

Event website:
www.clockenflap.com/zh-hant
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong
