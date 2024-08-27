Time Out says

Chart-topping singer-songwriter Conan Gray has announced that he will be adding nine Asian cities to his Found Heaven world tour. The Asia dates will kick off towards late August in Jakarta, before bringing Gray to Manila, Hong Kong, Taipei, Singapore, Bangkok, Seoul, and Japan. This tour comes straight off the April release of his third studio album, Found Heaven, which has already made the lists of Billboard charts.

On August 27, Hong Kong fans can expect to enjoy Gray’s homage to 80s tunes in fantastic tracks like Bourgeoisieses, Never Ending Song, and Alley Rose. Tickets run from $598 to $1,900, and are available for purchase on Cityline. Ticket holders for the two VIP tiers can enjoy benefits like exclusive VIP merch, early entry, pre-show opportunity to buy merch before the public, and access to a pre-show Q&A with Gray himself.