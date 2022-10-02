Time Out says

Following their successful collaborations for the last two years, Gold Coast Piazza is teaming up with the Musicians Foundation once again to present the Country Roads Music Festival. Centred around the themes of nature, leisure, and pleasure, this music festival invites everyone to chill out to live music on the beautiful Front Lawn at Gold Coast Piazza. Catch performances from local country and folk bands such as Good Funk Shui with tunes that are reminiscent of country music from the 50s and 60s; The Young Bucks who present Celtic and Canadian folk; Banyan Bay Ensemble with their sounds of bluegrass and Americana; and Movement with their unique style of city folk. The Country Music Festival will be held from 1pm to 6pm on October 1 and 2, so you can spend your afternoon in bliss tuning in to the bands’ performances.