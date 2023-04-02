Hong Kong
Timeout

Creamfields 2023

  • Music, Music festivals
  • Central Harbourfront Event Space, Central
Creamfields Hong Kong
Photograph: Courtesy Creamfields Hong Kong
The epic EDM music fest returns in a brand new venue

The UK’s iconic electronic dance music festival, Creamfields, has announced their return to Hong Kong in 2023. Set to take place on April 1 and 2, the upcoming music fest will take place at the Central Harbourfront Event Space, so you’ll have plenty of space to rave and dance to your favourite tunes over the weekend.

The full lineup for the 2023 event is yet to be announced, but the festival has previously welcomed some of the world’s biggest artists to Hong Kong, including Diplo, Martin Garrix, Armin van Buuren, Alesso, R3hab, DJ Snake, and many more – so fingers crossed! Stay tuned to Live Nation’s website or follow @creamfieldshk for more updates coming soon.

Details

Event website:
www.livenationelectronic.asia/en-hk
Address:
Central Harbourfront Event Space
9 Lung Wo Road
Central
Hong Kong

Dates and times

