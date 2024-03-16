Crowd Lu ‘After Dim Sum’ Hong Kong Live Concert

Time Out says

If, like us, you’ve been a fan of Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu’s wistful, sincere music since his debut in 2008, this is one concert you won’t want to miss. Lu will be playing at the Hong Kong Coliseum for one night only next month, so mark your calendars and be ready to get more than a little misty-eyed if he ends up singing the theme song for Your Name Engraved Herein. Tickets run from $380 to $980.