Crowd Lu ‘After Dim Sum’ Hong Kong Live Concert

  • Music
  • Hong Kong Coliseum, Hung Hom
Crowd Lu
Photograph: Courtesy Anniversary Group
Close your eyes and get absorbed into Crowd Lu’s wistful, youthful music

If, like us, you’ve been a fan of Taiwanese singer-songwriter Crowd Lu’s wistful, sincere music since his debut in 2008, this is one concert you won’t want to miss. Lu will be playing at the Hong Kong Coliseum for one night only next month, so mark your calendars and be ready to get more than a little misty-eyed if he ends up singing the theme song for Your Name Engraved Herein. Tickets run from $380 to $980.

Catharina Cheung
Written by
Catharina Cheung

Address:
Hong Kong Coliseum
Hung Hom
Hong Kong

